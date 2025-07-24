Jets Provide Injury Update on Former Steelers QB
Following an injury scare during a training camp practice on Thursday morning, the New York Jets have provided an update on the status of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields was carted off the field during 11-on-11 reps with an injury after throwing an incomplete pass on a rollout to tight end Jeremy Ruckert, per ESPN's Rick Cimini.
After sitting on the ground and limping to the sideline with the assistance of a trainer, Fields went to the injury tent before being transported back to the locker room.
It appears as though Fields and the Jets avoided a worst-case scenario, however, as head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters that the 26-year-old suffered a toe injury.
The severity of the injury is not yet known. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up with a report stating that Fields' initial diagnosis is a dislocated toe, and that tests are still ongoing.
All things considered, this is about as good of a prognosis as every party involved could've hoped for based on the original outlook of the situation.
Fields left the Steelers this offseason in favor of a two-year, $40 million deal with New York in free agency. The 2021 first-round pick spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears before being traded to Pittsburgh in March 2024.
After Russell Wilson sustained a calf injury during training camp that would ultimately keep him out for the first six weeks of the regular season, Fields took over as the team's starter and led them to a 4-2 record.
Fields attempted just one pass after Wilson returned in Week 7, though, and with uncertainties regarding his potential role if he were to remain in Pittsburgh, he decided to join the Jets and secure a starting role.
