Former Steelers QB Justin Fields Suffers Leg Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields suffered an apperant leg injury at New York Jets training camp and was carted to off the field, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
Fields signed with the Jets this offseason after choosing not to return to the Steelers. Pittsburgh offered Fields a deal early in the offseason and viewed him as their top quarterback choice heading into the spring. However, they weren't willing to match the offer given to him by New York, and he ultimately ended up heading to the Jets instead.
He signed a two-year deal worth $40 million in free agency.
According to Rosenblatt, Fields ran a drill of 11 versus 11 and had pressure around him by defenders. The team then ended the drill and he limped to the sideline. From there, he was being carted off the field by trainers.
Fields is 26 years old and the Chicago Bears former first-round pick. He was traded to Pittsburgh last season, where he went 4-2 as a starter before being benched for Russell Wilson. Throughout his career, he's played 50 games with 44 starts, holding a 14-30 record and throwing for 7,780 yards and 45 touchdowns to 31 interceptions. He's also rushed for 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns, including five with the Steelers last season.
Fields is slated to start for the Jets this season after they released now-Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two teams are set to meet in Week 1 when Pittsburgh travels to New York to play at MetLife Stadium.
