J.J. Watt Signs With Arizona Cardinals

Superstar free agent J.J. Watt is headed to the Arizona Cardinals.
The J.J. Watt free agency special is apparently coming to an end. The All-Pro defensive end posted on his social media that he will be signing with the Arizona Cardinals. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watt's deal with Arizona is two-years, $31 million with $23 million guaranteed. 

It was a strange final day of free agency for Watt. Monday started with the belief that he listed his top three free agency teams in his Peloton bio. That rumor was quickly shut down by Watt, pointing out that he doesn't own a Peloton. 

Shortly after, he announced his signing with the Cardinals. 

Arizona will receive a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He joins his former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona last offseason.

