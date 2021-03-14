JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Message to City of Pittsburgh as He Hits Free Agency

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thanks the city that drafted him as he embarks on free agency.

PITTSBURGH -- JuJu Smith-Schuster's days as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers could come to an end this week as the wide receiver hits the open market in free agency.

The 2018 Pro Bowler came into Pittsburgh as part of a room that included Antonio Brown and Martavias Bryant. After four years, he finished his first NFL contract with 308 receptions, 3,726 yards and 26 touchdowns, including a career-high nine in 2020.

Smith-Schuster took to social media to thank the city of Pittsburgh for his time here, writing, "No matter what happens this week, if I'm back or if I'm somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am."

Expectations remain slim that Smith-Schuster returns to the Steelers this offseason. The 24-year-old is looked at as one of the biggest names on the market and has already started interacting with fans online about where he's headed next.

