JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Another Message He's Likely Leaving Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- At this point, it's no surprise that JuJu Smith-Schuster is thinking of where he's headed next in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver jumped on Twitch (again), leaving a pretty clear message for the fans.

On Wednesday night, Smith-Schuster live-streamed himself playing Fornite while trying on other uniforms for his character. A scenario he's done in the past, the wideout interacted with fans to show them a glimpse of what may be to come while likely showing the NFL market which teams he's interested in.

The difference was the title of his live stream. While repping a Miami Dolphins jersey on the game, Smith-Schuster streamed Fornite under the caption "March 17, FREE MAN..."

It's no secret the Steelers aren't going to afford Smith-Schuster in the open market. Pittsburgh is roughly $5 million under the salary cap, with a few more roster moves available to clear cap space. However, their 20 free agents make it difficult to only sign a player like Smith-Schuster.

Maybe not a direct attack at the Steelers, but another prime example of Smith-Schuster possibly doing too much with his social media presence. And probably not the best way to ask Pittsburgh to reconsider where their money goes this offseason.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.