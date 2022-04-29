Kenny Pickett on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were thought to have replaced Ben Roethlisberger with free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky, but that narrative has changed.

After selecting Pitt star Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, one Pittsburgh legend is now expected to replace another for the Steelers.

"I'm honestly not thinking of that," Pickett said on replacing Roethlisberger. "I'm excited to get there tomorrow. There's a lot that goes into this, but I'm just excited to get to work. I've been working so hard for this moment; I can't wait for it to continue and be part of the team and get right back to work honestly. I'm just going to enjoy this night with my family and friends, and it's honestly right back to it."



Even if replacing a future Hall of Famer isn't on the mind of Pickett, he does has extra weight on his shoulders being drafted by the Steelers.

But Pickett doesn't mind.

"I've always had that confidence in myself when I arrived at the University of Pittsburgh, so I know what I can do and I'm confident because of how hard I work," Pickett said. "I know sooner or later I'm going to get to where I want to get to. It happened in college. I'm excited to go out there and work and do it in the NFL. There's a lot of great guys to learn from in that organization, especially that quarterback room, honestly."

The Steelers will hold a quarterback competition between Pickett, Trubisky and Mason Rudolph this summer, and heading into the beginning of offseason workouts, the rookie seems to quickly become the favorite.

