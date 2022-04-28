Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chase Claypool Will Announce Steelers Second-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will announce the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool will be on hand at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas to announce the teams' second-round Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Claypool will be joining a long list of current and former NFL stars at the event including Emmitt Smith, Tony Gonzalez, and Pittsburgh native Darelle Revis.

The NFL Draft is the main event of the NFL offseason and the league has pulled out all of the stops for this years draft. Not only are they holding it in Las Vegas for the first time in history, but the draft stage will be set up in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip next to the Bellagio fountains.

Heading into his third NFL season, Claypool was drafted 49th overall in 2020 and was the Steelers 2nd Round selection. As many remember, that draft was held virtually due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. In many ways this will give the Steelers young wideout the draft moment he never had. 

The Steelers will be selecting 52nd overall in the 2nd Round. Many mock drafts, including All Steelers Writer Noah Strackbein's, have the Steelers looking to add to their young wide receiver room. Meaning we could be seeing Claypool welcome on a new teammate that he'll be competing with for targets next season. However, the Steelers have been rumored to be looking to move up earlier in round one via trade, which could see that pick moved in order to facilitate that move.  

The NFL Draft brings out everyone in the football world and will even see Steelers legend Franco Harris announce the Steelers first round selection later this evening. 

