Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

The Pittsburgh Steelers find everything they're looking for, and they aren't waiting for it.

PITTSBURGH -- It's the day we've all been waiting for. The Christmas (if you're into that) of the NFL year. And for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have their eyes set on the Red Ryder BB Gun - and nothing else.

After months of scouting, listening and asking questions, the Steelers' draft board - in my mind - seems complete. And with their *six* picks, this is the 'Final Product' mock draft.

TRADE: Steelers send pick 20 and pick 52 to the Minnesota Vikings for pick 12.

Round 1, Pick 12: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Steelers haven't hid or denied their love for Malik Willis since the Senior Bowl. The mobile quarterback has development left in his game, but the personality, upside and athleticism are there.

"Seemed like a year ago we chopped up the running backs in a similar way," Mike Tomlin said about scouting QBs this spring. "I know that the process we've gone through in terms of getting to know the quarterback pool is getting some attention, but it's not an irregular process for us in terms of locking in and getting a feel for a certain pool within the pool, if you will."

Last year, we all tried to convince ourselves the pick wasn't Najee Harris. This year, we've all tried to convince ourselves it isn't Willis.

But it is.

The Steelers wait until he slides out of the top 10, sends Minnesota their second-round pick and gets their quarterback.

Round 3, Pick 84: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Danny Gray brings a lot of Diontae Johnson vibes with him to the NFL. An electrifying receiver, who can operate on the outside and in the slot, and has many believing he'll slide into Day 3.

The Steelers went and got their quarterback but had to give up their second-round pick. So, they'll continue working their way down their to-do list by grabbing the wideout they believe fits their scheme the best.

That receiver, at this point in the draft, is Gray.

Pittsburgh took Johnson in the third round when many other teams had him predicted as a sixth-round pick. Gray is the type of player they want to add as a receiver, and when they finally have another pick in round three, they're not going to take the chance on him falling to the fourth.

Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Danny Gray isn't too shabby.

Round 4, Pick 138: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

The Steelers like to prepare for the future with some upside immediately. Next year, Cam Sutton's contract will need renewed, and the possibility of Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace working out isn't guaranteed.

So, they'll be looking to add a cornerback, and not corner in the middle rounds sounds more like a Steeler than Cam Taylor-Britt.

Taylor-Britt brings all the physicality you'd want in Pittsburgh, can play the boundary, and actually has starter upside for a fourt-round pick.

The Steelers want their first three draft picks to turn into starters. They lost their second-rounder, so they need to be extra diligent in the fourth.

"A boundary corner the past two seasons but he played all over the place in the secondary as a true freshman, including spending time at safety and nickel in the slot," All Steelers NFL Draft expert Derrick Bell wrote in his cornerback rankings. "He comes with plenty of zone experience, maintains good spacing and has a high football I.Q., which leads him to being a step ahead enabling him the ability to break on throws in the air."

Round 6, Pick 208: Joey Blount, S, Virginia

Joey Blount showed up to a top-30 visit for the Steelers and showed Mike Tomlin a picture the two took back in his early days at Virginia. He then told him about how he told the Steelers coach that he would one day be in the NFL Draft.

To some coaches, that means nothing. To Mike Tomlin, that means Blount is now a name he will not forget.

The Steelers need help at safety with the uncertainty of Edmunds moving forward. Blount isn't a player you draft in the sixth round with expectations of being a starter, but Kevin Colbert loves to look at guys this late as "are they an Antonio Brown or a Brett Keisel."

Blount has impressed them enough to have confidence from the Steelers. And when he's sitting there in the sixth round, Pittsburgh will remember him.

Round 7, Pick 225: Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama

Edge help is a must for the Steelers. They added Genard Avery, but having more options is something they want, and need. After last season, they'd rather have options heading into training camp than try to find them in Week 8.

At this point in the draft, landing a star edge rusher is few and far between, but Allen brings Alabama defensive skills to the NFL. Maybe that means nothing, but maybe it means he's ready enough to compete.

Pittsburgh found Quincy Roche in the sixth round last spring, who turned into something of use for the New York Giants after he was released. They'll try again, and it'll end up being Allen.

Round 7, Pick 241: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

A third tight end seems to be flying under the radar for the Steelers, but the need it there. After not re-signing Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh would like to have another option available to them alongside Kevin Radar.

Wydermyer is a receiving tight end, who can add to the Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry connection that formed in 2021. He can spread out into the slot, which will only add to his success in Pittsburgh, and brings a true play-making factor to their late-round selections.

This isn't the typical Steelers tight end, but he's a weapon, and Pittsburgh needs weapons.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Gets More Than Next QB

Steelers Will Trade Up for Malik Willis

Rookie WR Will Determine if Steelers Pay Diontae Johnson

Steelers Will Make Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft