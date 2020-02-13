AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Report: Mason Rudolph's Fine For Cleveland Brawl Upheld

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- According to reports from Mike Garafolo, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph already learned of the fate of his wallet for his involvement in the Cleveland incident. Originally fined $50,000 for his, Rudolph's penalty was reportedly upheld earlier by the NFL. 

The NFL reinstated Myles Garrett on Wednesday for his actions in the Nov. 14 brawl. Garrett, who used Rudolph's own helmet as a weapon against him, was suspended indefinitely at the time. 

After Rudolph's fine was upheld, the total payout in player fines for the incident reached $732,422 - including 33 players fined - a record-high for the NFL according to Cleveland.com. 

Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended games for actions on the field during the altercation. Both served their missed time and after Garrett's suspension finished, all involved have been cleared by the league. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Announces Two Additional Scouting Combines in 2020

The NFL is adding additional scouting options for both players and coaches this spring.

Noah Strackbein

Why Placing Franchise Tag on Bud Dupree Appears Likely

The Steelers have quite the decision ahead on OLB Bud Dupree. Would using the franchise tag on Bud Dupree be beneficial?

Donnie Druin

Video: Steelers Options For Replacing Javon Hargrave

The Pittsburgh Steelers are concerned about retaining one defensive star, but they still need to replace another.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Sends Apology to Ben Roethlisberger: "I Never Realized How Good I Had It"

Antonio Brown continues his apology train, this time aiming his remarks towards Ben Roethlisberger

Noah Strackbein

Browns' Myles Garrett Reinstated by NFL

Myles Garrett is back in the NFL after spending the second-half of last season suspended.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers Replace Bud Dupree with Hunter Henry

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason approach looks different for analysts around the league.

Noah Strackbein

Brett Keisel's 2020 'Shear Da Beard' Event to be his Last

For 10 years the city of Pittsburgh has watched a Steelers legend shave his historic beard for a greater cause.

Noah Strackbein

Quick Breakdown of the Steelers Salary Cap Situation

A run-through of the Pittsburgh Steelers unideal salary cap situation heading into the new season.

Noah Strackbein

Video: Steelers Moving Slow in Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason looks oddly familiar.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens Ink Safety to 3-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens defense is keeping a key piece to their dominant secondary.

Noah Strackbein