Report: Mason Rudolph's Fine For Cleveland Brawl Upheld

PITTSBURGH -- According to reports from Mike Garafolo, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph already learned of the fate of his wallet for his involvement in the Cleveland incident. Originally fined $50,000 for his, Rudolph's penalty was reportedly upheld earlier by the NFL.

The NFL reinstated Myles Garrett on Wednesday for his actions in the Nov. 14 brawl. Garrett, who used Rudolph's own helmet as a weapon against him, was suspended indefinitely at the time.

After Rudolph's fine was upheld, the total payout in player fines for the incident reached $732,422 - including 33 players fined - a record-high for the NFL according to Cleveland.com.

Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended games for actions on the field during the altercation. Both served their missed time and after Garrett's suspension finished, all involved have been cleared by the league.

