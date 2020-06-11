AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steelers CB Mike Hilton Signs Second-Round Tender

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers secondary secured their starting nickelback today, as Mike Hilton signed his second-round tender, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

Hilton is still hoping to land a long-term contract with the Steelers, according to reports. When asked at the end of the 2019 season, Hilton said he the “definition” of a Steeler. This is his second tender after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017. 

"I would love to be here, they know it," Hilton said. "As far as fit, I feel I'm the true definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler, I'm a grinder, nothing comes easy. Like I said, I hope to spend the rest of my career here and I hope things work out."

 Hilton recorded 65 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and an interception, while only allowing 30 completions in 2019. 

The Steelers places second-round tenders on Hilton and tackle Matt Feiler, both equalling $3.259 million in 2020. If Hilton doesn’t sign a deal before the season, he’ll join Cameron Sutton as potential free agent corners from Pittsburgh. 

The team also signed undrafted rookies Trajan Bandy and Breon Borders this offseason. Second-year corner Justin Layne also worked his way into the active roster by the end of the season, replacing Artie Burns. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Matt Feiler Signs Second-Year Tender

The Steelers had two players sign their second-round tenders on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

NFL's Virtual Offseason Extended Through June 26

The Steelers will continue to work virtually as the NFL extends their deadline towards the end of the June

Noah Strackbein

Breer: Steelers One of Five Defenses to Watch

The Steelers forced 20 turnovers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark for Apparel and Accessory Marketing

The Steelers wide receiver is looking to add his own phrase to his TEAM JUJU LLC brand.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Media Relations Department Nominated for Pete Rozelle Award

The Steelers media relations department is two-time winners of the PFWA award.

Noah Strackbein

Steven Nelson, Former Steelers Sign Players Coalition Letter

Three current and 17 former members of the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the letter to congress.

Noah Strackbein

Quarterback Coaching Summit Panel Will Feature Steelers' President Art Rooney II

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II will be one of six members on the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit panel.

Noah Strackbein

Hall of Fame Game, Ceremony Expected to Stay as Scheduled

The NFL is planning to keep the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and enshrinement as scheduled, with backup plans if COVID-19 spikes occur.

Noah Strackbein

Boom or Bust: Steelers With High Expectations in 2020

These four players find themselves with some high praise from fans, but how real is their potential?

Connor Deitrich

Rookie Impact: Kevin Dotson Provides Starting Capabilities for 2020 and Beyond

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linemen Kevin Dotson was considered the steal of the draft in the trenches. Could he start in 2020?

Donnie Druin