Steelers CB Mike Hilton Signs Second-Round Tender

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers secondary secured their starting nickelback today, as Mike Hilton signed his second-round tender, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hilton is still hoping to land a long-term contract with the Steelers, according to reports. When asked at the end of the 2019 season, Hilton said he the “definition” of a Steeler. This is his second tender after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

"I would love to be here, they know it," Hilton said. "As far as fit, I feel I'm the true definition of a Pittsburgh Steeler, I'm a grinder, nothing comes easy. Like I said, I hope to spend the rest of my career here and I hope things work out."

Hilton recorded 65 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and an interception, while only allowing 30 completions in 2019.

The Steelers places second-round tenders on Hilton and tackle Matt Feiler, both equalling $3.259 million in 2020. If Hilton doesn’t sign a deal before the season, he’ll join Cameron Sutton as potential free agent corners from Pittsburgh.

The team also signed undrafted rookies Trajan Bandy and Breon Borders this offseason. Second-year corner Justin Layne also worked his way into the active roster by the end of the season, replacing Artie Burns.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.