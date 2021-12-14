Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Haven't Started Zach Banner

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line continues to struggle, giving up five sacks in their most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings, question remain high on why changes have not been made.

The most confusing of the changes not made by the Steelers is the decision to keep Zach Banner on the sideline after the return of his ACL injury.

Banner signed a two-year, $9.77 million contract in the offseason and was expected to be the Steelers' starting right tackle at the beginning of the season. After a setback to his recovery during the preseason, Banner started the year on Injured Reserve but returned on Sept 29.

Since, he has not made a start for the Steelers, who have kept Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle and fourth-round rookie Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said those changes are due to Banner's position and inability to move inside on the offensive line.

"More than anything, it's cohesion and opportunity," Tomlin said. "We've sustained a lot on the interior portion of our line, and less so at tackle. He's a tackle and tackle only."

The Steelers have suffered three injuries to starting left guard this season. If Pittsburgh does make a change at tackle, however, Tomlin said Banner is medically ready to play.

