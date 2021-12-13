Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Steelers' AFC North Chances Remain Unchanged

    The AFC North remains wide open despite the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Vikings.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers headed into the weekend with slim hope of remaining in the hunt for the AFC North, but left basically untouched. 

    After a 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, the AFC North teams went 1-2 on Sunday, with their sole win coming from the Cleveland Brown - over the Baltimore Ravens. 

    AFC North Standings:

    1. Baltimore Ravens 8-5
    2. Cleveland Browns 7-6 (1 game back)
    3. Cincinnati Bengals 7-6 (1 game back)
    4. Pittsburgh Steelers 6-6-1 (1.5 games back)

    Next Game:

    • Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers
    • Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
    • Bengals @ Denver Broncos
    • Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans

    The Steelers head back to Heinz Field to host the Titans before traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. From there, they finish off the season against the Browns and at the Ravens. 

    Over the weekend, the Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury, the Browns lost running back Kareem Hunt to an ankle injury and the Bengals lost defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a back injury. 

    The Steelers are 2-2 in the division, with their only losses coming to the Bengals, who are 3-1 in the AFC North. 

    It's still an uphill climb, but the Steelers head into Week 15 with the same chances of winning the North as they did heading into Minnesota. 

