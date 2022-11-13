Saint Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor four new members of their Hall of Honor during Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Prior to kickoff, though, one Saint is showing love to another Pittsburgh legend.

Heath Miller, Louis Lipps, Ray Matthew, Meryl Cope and Sam Davis will be inducted into the organization's sixth Hall of Honor class. They weren't the only legends being hailed, though.

During warmups, Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu dawned a Troy Polamalu shirt at Acrisure Stadium. The two played one season together in the league but did not match up that year.

Mathieu sits in a historic group with Polamlu as one of three safeties to win a Super Bowl and earn three first-team All-Pro honors during the career. The other is Ed Reed.

The Saints-to-Steelers love goes both ways. Kenny Pickett shared his respect for Mathieu leading up to the game in Week 10, expressing his excitement to play the future Hall of Famer.

"I used to watch his tape before high school games," Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said. "The defensive side, just the swag he plays with. He plays with an edge, and I liked watching that in high school when I used to play some corner and safety. So, definitely coming full circle now facing off against him on Sunday."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs Saints

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Saints

Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee from IR

Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season