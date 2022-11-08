Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten an unexpected lift from Jaylen Warren this season. In limited action, he's run hard and successfully as a backup while starter Najee Harris has struggled to get going.

Harris suffered two foot injuries earlier during training camp and regular season and given the relatively subpar numbers he's recorded, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked if he is still affected by those injuries.

"To what degree I don't know," Tomlin said. "He's playing so obviously healthy enough to play. I'll let him speak to that."

Harris has maintained throughout the season that the injuries are behind him and owned his own production. But with Warren continually impressing, Tomlin has said the coaching staff is considering giving him more touches.

"We've got some awesome contributions from Jaylen and it's reasonable to expect that to continue," Tomlin said. "I know that, like I mentioned when we're talking about a division of labor and who's done what and who's done what well, I know that was a topic of discussion and very evident in our tape review."

Still, Tomlin has put the responsibility on Warren. He said they'll continue to give the undrafted rookie touches and it's up to him to make good on those snaps.

"He's a quality back that's made some plays," Tomlin said. "We'll keep giving him an opportunity to do so and maybe he'll write that script."

