PFF Predicts Javon Hargrave Stays in AFC North

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- According to Pro Football Focus, free agent Javon Hargrave is due for a payday this spring. The 27-year-old defensive tackle is set to hit the open market as one of the biggest names available, and PFF says a familiar team is going to take their chances on him. 

In their prediction for the top 50 free agents of 2020, Pro Football Focus sets Hargrave's future in Baltimore, signing a four-year deal with the Ravens. 

Hargrave's deal is predicted to be $12 million per year with $28 million guaranteed, keeping him in the division on a team who has clear needs in their interior line. 

Baltimore has only two real major flaws: their receiving unit and their pass-rush unit. The loaded wide receiver class in the 2020 NFL Draft can lead them to get decent value at Pick No. 28 or No. 60, and a healthy Marquise Brown will help them next season. The Ravens' interior defensive line last season was among the bottom five in PFF pass-rush grade, and that might just be the position they target in March. The Steelers don’t have the money to pay Javon Hargrave, which is great news for their division rival. Hargrave finished the 2019 season as one of the 15 highest-graded pass-rushers at his position.

Hargrave finished the season with a career-high 60 tackles, including four sacks and seven tackles for loss. As a moving piece of the defensive line following the season-ending injury to Stephon Tuitt, Hargrave played 60% of the team's defensive snaps in 2019. 

The free agent recently signed with sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, joining other former Steeler Artie Burns. The two members of the 2016 draft class are set to take their talents elsewhere as the Steelers move on from likely their first three picks in the draft (Sean Davis, second round).

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

