Skip to main content

Former Steelers' Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger

There's plenty of love between these two former Pittsburgh Steelers in some old messages.

PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field? 

Antonio Brown does. 

The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from back in the glory days. 

"Nothing can stop you brother it only gets better ! We got to all play better Me the line other wideouts team efforts everyone ! Got to keep you clean first n forth most man ! U made tackles ! runs ! need you to be fresh not touched fresh not doing all that," Brown wrote in the screenshot messages shared on Snapchat.

Roethlisberger doesn't hold back either, showing his love for Brown and laughing at any narrative at the time of the two having beef. 

"I'm getting a kick out of everyone thinking there is something going on with us," Roethlisberger allegedly wrote. "We always said when your the people want to knock you down!! I can't wait till we show them all and shut them all up! We r the greatest of all time and I really believe that." 

Together, the two recorded 804 connections for 10,764 yards and 74 touchdowns. It didn't end well when Brown called out Roethlisberger about their lack of friendship toward the end of his Pittsburgh days, but apparently, it wasn't all bad. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

Film Room: Takeaways From Steelers Impressive Offensive Showing

Steelers Offense 'Cleared the Air' During Bye Week Meetings

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19430220_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_17122507_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19430257_168388034_lowres
News

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive QB Club

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19331411_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Mike Tomlin Sends Condolences to Families of Virginia Shooting Victims

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19428645_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sticking With Matthew Wright at Kicker

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248105_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries

By Noah Strackbein
6E85257C-0840-466A-96A4-4FD377FC4469
News

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19430176_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

By Noah Strackbein