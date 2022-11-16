PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?

Antonio Brown does.

The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from back in the glory days.

"Nothing can stop you brother it only gets better ! We got to all play better Me the line other wideouts team efforts everyone ! Got to keep you clean first n forth most man ! U made tackles ! runs ! need you to be fresh not touched fresh not doing all that," Brown wrote in the screenshot messages shared on Snapchat.

Roethlisberger doesn't hold back either, showing his love for Brown and laughing at any narrative at the time of the two having beef.

"I'm getting a kick out of everyone thinking there is something going on with us," Roethlisberger allegedly wrote. "We always said when your the people want to knock you down!! I can't wait till we show them all and shut them all up! We r the greatest of all time and I really believe that."

Together, the two recorded 804 connections for 10,764 yards and 74 touchdowns. It didn't end well when Brown called out Roethlisberger about their lack of friendship toward the end of his Pittsburgh days, but apparently, it wasn't all bad.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

Steelers Optimistic Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Return Against Bengals

Film Room: Takeaways From Steelers Impressive Offensive Showing

Steelers Offense 'Cleared the Air' During Bye Week Meetings