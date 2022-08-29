Steelers Begin Final Roster Cuts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun trimming their 80-man roster down to 53. According to reports from around the league, the team has already started cutting players before the Aug. 30 deadline.

So far, the Steelers have cut tight end Jace Sternberger, outside linebacker Ron'Dell Carter and cornerback Linden Stephens. They have 24 more players left to release.

The release of Sternberger means the Steelers will choose between Connor Heyward and Kevin Rader for their third tight end spot. After releasing Carter, Pittsburgh is now left with three players at outside linebacker behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith - Hamilcar Rashed, Derrek Tuszka and Delonte Scott.

Stephens' release narrows the depth at outside cornerback to Justin Layne, James Pierre and Chris Steele.

All Steelers will continue to provide updates as more players are released.

