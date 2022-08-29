Steelers Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are inching closer to their final roster for the 2022 season. Their 53-man roster will be announced by Aug. 30 at 4 pm ET.

The Steelers still have questions at a few positions and plenty of position battles coming down to the wire. After the 27 remaining cuts, Pittsburgh's final roster will look like:

Quarterbacks (3): Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

The Steelers don't have a trade suitor for Mason Rudolph which means they'll keep three quarterbacks. As of now, Mitch Trubisky is the starter with Kenny Pickett the backup.

Running Back (4): Najee Harris, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren

The Steelers will move on from fullback Derek Watt and keep all four of their running backs. Jaylen Warren earned a roster spot during the summer but releasing Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland isn't worth it for an undrafted rookie. Instead, they cut Watt and let Connor Heyward play fullback.

Wide Receiver (6): Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin, Steven Sims

- Calvin Austin (IR)

The Steelers have a tight competition for their sixth wide receiver between Miles Boykin, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughns. Boykin seems like a lock, but if Calvin Austin is going to miss time, placing him on Injured Reserve and keeping Steven Sims makes sense to start the season.

Tight End (3): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

With Heyward playing fullback during the final preseason game, it's safe to assume he's locked into a roster spot. Freiermuth and Gentry will work a lot of 12-personnel this season.

Offensive Tackle (3): Dan Moore, Chuks Okorafor, Joe Haeg

The Steelers have no answers on the offensive line but they need to pick at least three names to stick around. Moore and Okorafor are the expected starters with Haeg being a backup for a second year.

Offensive Guard (4): Kevin Dotson, James Daniels, Kendrick Green, John Leglue

The Steelers will keep Leglue on the roster as a potential first backup. With Green's struggles in the preseason, Pittsburgh could change their depth chart and move Leglue up to the second team.

Center (2): Mason Cole, J.C. Hassenauer

Hassenauer has been a quality backup on the Steelers' line for the last two seasons. He brings starting experience and versatility along the offensive line.

Defense

Defensive Tackle (2): Cam Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Loudermilk is dealing with a rib injury that kept him out of the final preseason game. The Steelers need/want him to return for Week 1 and be a significant contributor in the run game. If he isn't expected to miss time, they'll only keep two defensive tackles.

Defensive End (3): Larry Ogunjobi, Chris Wormley, DeMarvin Leal

The Steelers have three defensive ends worthy of playing time who can play multiple roles. The emergence of Leal could mean Ogunjobi plays some defensive tackle this season.

Nose Tackle (2): Tyson Alualu, Montravious Adams

Adams has not played during the preseason because of a foot injury. It's certainly a concern for the Steelers, and his health in the upcoming days is important to their decisions on the defensive line. If Adams isn't healthy, Pittsburgh could keep Henry Mondauex as a backup option.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Derrek Tuszka, Outside Signing

There's no way the Steelers feel comfortable walking out of the preseason with their depth at outside linebacker. Aside from the offensive line, anyone besides T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the edge is a top-three concern for this team. There are going to be cuts of names who are worthy of a roster spot and the Steelers are going to sign one.

Inside Linebacker (5): Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Mark Robinson, Buddy Johnson

The Steelers typically keep six inside linebackers, but Marcus Allen could find himself on the outside looking in when the 53-man roster is released. Allen has been nursing a hamstring injury since the first week of training camp and did not play in any preseason games. Sometimes, availability is all you need to make a roster, and lack thereof is all you need to miss it. There are needs elsewhere that they'll fill with the spot.

Cornerback (5): Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre

Former third-round pick Justin Layne is the odd man out in the cornerback room. James Pierre's growth on special teams, and the addition of Miles Boykin as a gunner leave the Steelers with options on punt coverage. Because of it, they'll move on from Layne.

Chris Steele is a practice squad candidate.

Safety (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew

- Damontae Kazee (IR)

Kazee seems to have suffered a serious arm injury during the preseason finale that could land him on IR to start the season. If he's going to miss significant time, Killebrew will replace him on the 53-man roster. The veterans special teams ability makes him an easy choice to fill the gap.

If Kazee doesn't miss much time, Killebrew could miss the roster cut due to a pec injury that has kept him sidelined most of the summer.

Specialists (3): Chris Boswell, Pressley Harvin, Christian Kuntz

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Mitch Trubisky is Steelers Best Option at QB

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett