Steelers Rule Out Chris Boswell For Eagles Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced he is now ruled out with a groin injury.

Boswell popped up with an injury on the team’s final injury report. He did not practice at the end of the week.

Sources have told All Steelers that Boswell suffered the injury last week against the Miami Dolphins and aggravated it during the practice week. He could miss extended time.

The Steelers will sign an outside kicker for the game.

The team also ruled out cornerback Josh Jackson with a groin injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

