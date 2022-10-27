Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn't gotten much, or any better since the beginning of the season. And if nothing changes in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive coordinator Matt Canada could be on his way out.

During his appearance on 93.7 The Fan, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that she believes the Steelers will fire Canada with another poor showing in Philly. "These are not your grandfather's Steelers," she said.

Later in the show, The Fan's own Jeff Hawthorn confirmed those remarks.

Currently, the group 31st in points, 30th in total yards, 24th in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards, with only 10 points scored in their most recent loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After the change at quarterback, the Steelers offense was given no more room to get better. With the defense healing, and showing it can be a capable group, and T.J. Watt working his way back, the offense needs to begin succeeding before this season is a waste.

The 6-0 Eagles are no easy task. They've held opponents to just 14 touchdowns this season and have produced 12 turnovers. Meanwhile, rookie Kenny Pickett has thrown seven interceptions in 12 quarters.

Quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan has prior offensive coordinator experience and is believed to be next in line to be the Steelers' play-caller. He was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC from 2012-2013 and the New York Giants' in 2016-2017.

