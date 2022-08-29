Skip to main content

Steelers S Damontae Kazee to Undergo Surgery on Wrist Injury

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee's injury is significant, according to reports.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave a grim assessment of safety Damontae Kazee's wrist injury, calling it significant. A report from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette confirmed that following the game, saying that Kazee will need surgery and the team will place him on Injured Reserve. There is no timetable for a return yet. 

Kazee sustained the injury in the Steelers' final preseason game of the year against the Detroit Lions. In the second half, he missed a tackle along the sideline and fell awkwardly on his wrist. He stayed down on the field until trainers arrived to escort him off. Later, he was spotted on the sidelines in a sling. 

Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood will be expected to step up in Kazee's absence. Elijah Riley, who was signed last week and played against the Lions, could also see increased playing time. 

