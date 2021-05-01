Steelers Select Dan Moore in Fourth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers select Dan Moore with their first pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With their first of two picks in the fourth round, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Texas A&M offensive tackle Dan Moore.

Moore, who started 36 games at offensive tackle for the Aggies, looks to add depth to the Steelers' tackle room that already features names such as Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner. Moore was a key part of a A&M offensive line that was nominated for the Joe Moore award, given to the nation's top offensive line unit.

Labeled as a "project" by many draft analysts, Moore is likely a guy that will take some developing before his chance with the Steelers truly comes.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"In a lot of ways, Moore mirrors former Oklahoma standout Bobby Evans. The talent is apparent, but leaves a lot to be desired on a snap-to-snap basis. Still, Moore’s combination of foot quickness, lower body power and lateral mobility offer a developmental option somewhere on Day 3."

How he fits: Moore currently projects as a back-up offensive tackle to either Okorafor or Banner. The team appears to like his tool set for the future, yet he still may need time before playing regular snaps.

