Dan Moore Jr. - Offensive Tackle Texas A&M Aggies 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

DAN MOORE | Texas A&M | OT | #65 | Sr | 6046 | 315 | 5.36e | Beaumont, TX | West Brook | 09.28.98

Overview:

Manning the blind side for the Aggies, Moore may be destined for a move inside on the next level. Smooth mover with a solid athletic profile, Moore looks like the perfect fit for a zone blocking scheme where his ability to move laterally and to the second level is highlighted to the highest degree. He has a guard body with a powerful lower half, able to gain a solid amount of power in tight spaces. There is a tentativeness to Moore’s game, lacking the mean streak to consistently dominate in the run game. Moore relies more on his movement to leverage that power profile. His hands can be a mess working in pass protection showing a solid initial punch and then stagnation throughout reps; losing inside positioning far too often. In a lot of ways, Moore mirrors former Oklahoma standout Bobby Evans. The talent is apparent, but leaves a lot to be desired on a snap-to-snap basis. Still, Moore’s combination of foot quickness, lower body power and lateral mobility offer a developmental option somewhere on Day 3.

Background:

Raised in Beaumont, Texas. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Played in eight games as a freshman. Started all 13 games played as a sophomore. Started all 12 games as a junior. Finished out his career by starting all nine games for the Aggies.

