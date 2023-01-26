The Pittsburgh Steelers could be hunting for one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to figure out their cornerback situation this offseason. With Cam Sutton hitting free agency and Ahkello Witherspoon and William Jackson III coming off injuries, there is plenty of uncertainty about how this unit will look next season.

While keeping Sutton is a move that continues to be labeled a must for the Steelers, there's some expectation they continue adding to the room as well. Many NFL Draft experts have the Steelers going corner with their first-round pick, with a name like Joey Porter Jr. being highlighted by most.

Now, there's another name floating around out there - Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey will be on the trading block this offseason as the Rams look to create some cap space. The All-Pro cornerback has three years remaining on his contract and is set to take on a $25.2 million cap hit this upcoming season.

Ramsey has an out after the 2023 season, which would allow any team to release him with an $11.4 million dead money hit, according to Spotrac.

The Steelers would need to make some money moves in order to make this happen. They currently sit with roughly $1.7 million in cap space if the number is the expected $225 million.

The money would cause concern for the trade, but the assets to acquire Ramsey likely wouldn't be an issue. The Steelers currently hold the 17th and 32nd picks, which is likely enough to get the star corner.

The Steelers have had a bit more splash in their offseasons as of late, but this would be their biggest move yet. It would likely be welcomed by most in the fanbase if they can make it happen.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Steelers Likely Have Two Names at Top of NFL Draft Board

Brock Purdy Shows Steelers What They Did Wrong With Kenny Pickett

Steelers Have Two Easy Cap Casualties

Tony Dungy Under Fire for Liter Box Tweet