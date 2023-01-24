Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no worries moving on from these two players.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023.

The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to be $220 million, and according to Spotrac, the Steelers currently sit at an estimated $3 million over the cap. Therefore, they need to make cuts, which is an easy call for a team that was prepared for this situation.

The Steelers gave themselves outs on all of their 2022 contracts, allowing this past season to be a test drive before deciding which players they were keeping before getting hit with big contracts.

That list includes names like Myles Jack, Chuks Okorafor, James Daniels, Mason Cole, Levi Wallace and others. The two they can move on from without any worry, though, weren't expected to be in this situation. And they're the two easiest decisions the team will make this offseason.





