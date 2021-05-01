Steelers Trade up, Select Isaiahh Loudermilk in Fifth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

After trading up into the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Wisconsin defensive linemen Isaiahh Loudermilk. The Steelers gave up a 2022 fourth-round selection to move up with the Miami Dolphins.

Loudermilk, listed as a 6-7 defensive end, garnered All-Big Ten third-team honors by the media and was an All Big-Ten honorable mention among coaches. Loudermilk made an appearance in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Loudermilk racked up 63 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in 40 games played during his time at Wisconsin.

Loudermilk looks to be a special teams contributor right away, as he will fight for time for back-up snaps with players such as Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs and Carlos Davis.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"Occupying a spot on Wisconsin’s odd-man defensive front, Loudermilk is a body beautiful interior prospect who should be included in the “first man off the bus” category. He has length for days that helps him in pressing off opposing blockers, finding the ball-carrier and shedding at the point of attack. Loudermilk is also a surprisingly nimble athlete who moves laterally extraordinarily well for his size. Some defensive coordinators will dream about the possibilities here to develop him into a contributing piece. However, currently he plays with very little urgency and there needs to be a huge influx of physicality and violence added to his game. He appears passive far too often and displaying more fire would be a benefit. There’s a long way to go here, but Loudermilk has the physical profile to at least garner rotational opportunities at the next level. If a defensive coordinator is able to help him put it all together, there is starting upside with interior rush possibilities."

How he fits: As previously stated, Loudermilk now finds himself in a crowded defensive line room, and will likely see the most playing time immediately on special teams. His length and size is favorable for the next level, but at the current moment he projects as another project for the Steelers to take away from this draft.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.