Isaiahh Loudermilk - 3-4 Defensive End Wisconsin Badgers Scouting Report

ISAIAHH LOUDERMILK | Wisconsin | DT | #97 | rSr | 6062 | 293 | 4.98e | Howard, KS | West Elk HS | 10.10.97

Overview:

Occupying a spot on Wisconsin’s odd-man defensive front, Loudermilk is a body beautiful interior prospect who should be included in the “first man off the bus” category. He has length for days that helps him in pressing off opposing blockers, finding the ball-carrier and shedding at the point of attack. Loudermilk is also a surprisingly nimble athlete who moves laterally extraordinarily well for his size. Some defensive coordinators will dream about the possibilities here to develop him into a contributing piece. However, currently he plays with very little urgency and there needs to be a huge influx of physicality and violence added to his game. He appears passive far too often and displaying more fire would be a benefit. There’s a long way to go here, but Loudermilk has the physical profile to at least garner rotational opportunities at the next level. If a defensive coordinator is able to help him put it all together, there is starting upside with interior rush possibilities.

Background:

Has appeared in 31 total games for the Badgers, recording 62 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals coming out of West Elk High School in Howard, Kansas. Was coached by Chris Haag at West Elk, where the team played eight-man football in the state of Kansas. Selected as an All-State selection in basketball. Also lettered in baseball and track and field.

