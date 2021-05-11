Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds to Al Villanueva's TikTok Comments

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't changing for anyone. Not even Alejandro Villanueva.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster got some fire from former teammate Alejandro Villanueva last week.

During Villanueva's initial press conference with the Baltimore Ravens, the offensive tackle mentioned wide receiver's focusing on their TikTok videos.

"I'm assuming it's not as much fun for the receivers because they're not getting all of the catches," Villanueva said, referring to run blocking over pass blocking, "they're making the Tik Toks and they're having fun on their social media."

Smith-Schuster has since responded, being asked about it on NFL Network Monday.

"I'm never gonna change for nobody," Smith Schuster said. "It's who I am. I'm authentic. At the end of the day if I'm doing the TikToks, and I'm putting stuff on the field — I'm making catches, I'm scoring touchdowns, I'm doing my job — you can't hate me. I'm just winning and having fun."

Smith-Schuster's videos have been under fire over the last year. The fifth-year veteran was called out by multiple players last season, and decided to end his TikTok logo dances following a loss the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith-Schuster also talked about the change in atmosphere since joining the Steelers.

"At one point in my life, I was part of a team where I was with a lot of old guys," he said with a smile. "Now, I'm a part of a team where it's a lot of young guys."

Villanueva, 32, certainly meets the shift from old to young.

