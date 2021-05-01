Steelers Select Kendrick Green in Third Round of 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers select interior linemen Kendrick Green at pick number 87 in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected interior offensive linemen Kendrick Green at pick number 87 in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Green was a three year starter at Illinois, playing at left guard and a handful of games at center for the Fighting Illini.

"We have him as a center with guard value. I don't worry about the run blocking, but he is going to need time and work to handle NFL rush." A Director of scouting for a NFL team told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

After passing on top center prospects in the second-round, the Steelers were highly favored to land a center/interior offensive linemen before day two was over. Although Wisconsin-Whitewater center Quinn Meinerz was still available, Green's versatility among the offensive line makes the pick here no surprise.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"Green projects as a potential starter at either interior offensive line spot in a zone running scheme that utilizes his athleticism by getting him on the move. His floor should be a backup role for all three spots. Improving his hands technically and adding lower-body strength are two areas that would improve his game."

How he fits: With his versatility, Green makes himself an immediate candidate to back-up all three of the interior positions in the offensive line. Can he become a starter? That will be up to the Steelers' coaching staff, with veteran presences at each spot currently filling those needs. Green may not have an immediate impact for the Steelers, as his development to starting material may take a year or two. However, Green has the tools nessecary to become a starter at the next level.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.