Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Reportedly Diagnosed With COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers received multiple positive COVID-19 tests within their coaching staff.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is one of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team’s coaching staff last week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers’ team spokesperson did not confirm Tomlin’s test but said members of the coaching staff and personnel were sent home after “a couple” positive tests.

The Steelers staff is currently working through a number of offseason duties, including NFL Draft scouting and contract negotiations.

On Monday, the Steelers reportedly restructured defensive captain Cameron Heyward’s contract, saving $7 million in cap space.

The team has 24 free agents who will hit the open market on March 17.

