Report: Steelers Restructure Cam Heyward's Contract, Creating Much-Needed Cap Space
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers completed a basic conversion restructure of defensive captain Cameron Heyward's contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Heyward, 31, signed a five-year, $75 million contract last offseason, becoming the largest contract signed with the Steelers for a player over the age off 30.
According to Rapoport, Heyward will still make $10.5 million this season, but his roster bonus and base salary were converted into a signing bonus. The move will free up roughly $7 million in salary cap space for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh was about $15 million over the salary cap prior to the restructure. The change will inch them closer to breaking even, along with the NFL's announcement that the cap floor was increased from $175 million to $180 million.
The Steelers' largest cap hit still comes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, 38, will take on a $41.25 million check if no changes are made to his contract.
If Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers will only take on a $22.25 million cap hit.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.