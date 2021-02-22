GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Report: Steelers Restructure Cam Heyward's Contract, Creating Much-Needed Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers began addressing their salary cap situation, restructuring Cameron Heyward's contract.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers completed a basic conversion restructure of defensive captain Cameron Heyward's contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Heyward, 31, signed a five-year, $75 million contract last offseason, becoming the largest contract signed with the Steelers for a player over the age off 30. 

According to Rapoport, Heyward will still make $10.5 million this season, but his roster bonus and base salary were converted into a signing bonus. The move will free up roughly $7 million in salary cap space for the Steelers. 

Pittsburgh was about $15 million over the salary cap prior to the restructure. The change will inch them closer to breaking even, along with the NFL's announcement that the cap floor was increased from $175 million to $180 million. 

The Steelers' largest cap hit still comes from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, 38, will take on a $41.25 million check if no changes are made to his contract. 

If Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers will only take on a $22.25 million cap hit. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

