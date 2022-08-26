Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale

PITTSBURGH -- With the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions bearing down on the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed the order in which his three quarterbacks will appear during their last exhibition game.

Mitch Trubisky, who's taken the vast majority of first-team reps in training camp and started the first two preseason contests, will start again against the Lions. He'll be followed by rookie Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph will then enter in relief of Pickett. Tomlin did not share a detailed plan for how the game's snaps will be distributed between the three signal-callers.

"I don't know how exposure each will get," Tomlin said. "It will really be determined by the number of snaps we have, our level of success rate in terms of possession downs and time of possession - things like that."

This announced order is the same as what the Steelers employed in their second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Rudolph played the second quarter while Pickett was under center for the entirety of the second half.

