INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second quarter after rushing for a touchdown and then went with trainers to the tunnel after a two-yard run with 1:22 left in the quarter.

Without Harris, the Steelers will rely on Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland for the remainder of the game. Jaylen Warren is also out with a hamstring injury.

Before his injury, Harris had 10 rushes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

UPDATE: The Steelers have announced Harris is out for the remainder of the game with an abdominal injury.

