Skip to main content

Steelers WR George Pickens Adds Another Insane Catch to His Resume

The crazy catches just keep coming for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens.

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's starting to feel like every game Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens is adding a mind-blowing catch to his resume. And in Indianapolis, against the Colts in Week 12, he grabbed another one. 

Early in the second quarter, Pickens went up for a 35-yard grab on the sideline and turned a 50/50 ball into his second grab of the game. A reception that had most in the stadium left in shock. 

This isn't the first and likely won't be the last time Pickens blows up social media with a highlight catch. 

Heading into Week 12 in Indy, the rookie wideout has caught 33 passes for 453 yards and two scores. That includes an 83-yard game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steven Sims Ready for Steelers First Return Touchdown in Too Long

Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great First Time They Met

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson's Lack of Success

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19522049_168388034_lowres
News

Former Super Bowl Champ Blames Kenny Pickett for Brutal Sack

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_15313083_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18876805_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Elevate Anthony McFarland for Colts Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248120_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Ready to End Drought They Didn't Know Existed

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19475462_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Colts

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19489717_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Monday Night Matchup Sits Middle of the Pack for Tickets

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248099_168388034_lowres
News

Steven Sims Ready for Steelers' First Return Touchdown in Too Long

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373888_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts

By Noah Strackbein