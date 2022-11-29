INDIANAPOLIS -- It's starting to feel like every game Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens is adding a mind-blowing catch to his resume. And in Indianapolis, against the Colts in Week 12, he grabbed another one.

Early in the second quarter, Pickens went up for a 35-yard grab on the sideline and turned a 50/50 ball into his second grab of the game. A reception that had most in the stadium left in shock.

This isn't the first and likely won't be the last time Pickens blows up social media with a highlight catch.

Heading into Week 12 in Indy, the rookie wideout has caught 33 passes for 453 yards and two scores. That includes an 83-yard game last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

