Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense gets to test a secret weapon in Week 12.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

What does that mean? 

While some are down about the news, which is justified after Warren started to develop nicely into a complimentary piece for Najee Harris, it's not all bad news. For the first time this season, the Steelers will utilize another weapon to their offense. One that had many, including myself, excited during the summer. 

It might be different than what they've done all season, but it's an opportunity to test a different play style in Indy. One that could reveal itself as valuable for this offense. 

