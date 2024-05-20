All Steelers

Steelers New Offense Creating Buzz Before OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has players excited heading into the first week of OTAs.

Stephen Thompson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers underwent major changes to their offensive coaching staff following the 2023 season, which marked the end of maligned coordinator Matt Canada's tenure in the Steel City.

Hiring Arthur Smith to succeed Canada as offensive coordinator gave the Steelers and their fans a shot in the arm earlier in the offseason and the introduction of the new scheme reportedly has the players fired up to put it together on the field at Organized Team Activities, which begin this week.

"What I hear coming out of the Steelers is that players absolutely love Arthur Smith's offense. One told me that it is unreal," The Athletic's Mark Kaboly posted on Twitter. "Going to be interesting to put eyes on it."

What Smith-led offenses have put on film indicates the Steelers' roster will fit well into the scheme. They've built up the offensive line to support their two star running backs, Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, and flipped their quarterbacks room from Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky into Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to upgrade their play at the game's most important position.

The Steelers have made a lot of the right moves on paper, and that's generated a positive feeling before the start of official, full-team practices. But the time to actually execute with their new pieces is coming soon.

