Former Steelers RB Steals Show in UFL Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland had his first highlight reel moment of the UFL season, showing off the speed and versatility that got him drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
During their game against the Arlington Renegades, McFarland - who plays for the San Antonio Brahmas - took a catch in the flat 52 yards to the house, getting through three defenders before making his way to the endzone.
This season, McFarland has totaled 110 rushing yards and 172 receiving yards with four touchdowns. The Brahmas are 3-1 after Week 4's victory over the Renegades.
McFarland headed to the UFL after his time with the Steelers sizzled out. After coming into last season being the team's RB3 and their kick rerturner, a knee injury forced him to head to Injured Reserve. He came back for a short stint but was eventually replaced by Godwin Igwebuike, forcing McFarland to the practice squad.
The team decided not to re-sign him this offseason, leaving him open for the UFL. To this point, he's been a factor for the Brahmas as he looks to earn a place on an NFL roster this summer.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Dolphins CB Perfect Fit for Steelers
- Steelers Predicted to Miss Playoffs
- Steelers Contact Free Agent WR Michael Thomas
- Steelers Teammate Dismisses Russell Wilson Narratives
- Steelers' Cam Heyward Calls Out 'Haters'