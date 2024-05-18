All Steelers

Steelers Predicted to Miss Playoffs

National media is not optimistic that the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the postseason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put in plenty of work over the offseason to try and build a roster that is capable of not only returning to the postseason, but extending a run beyond the first round - something this team hasn't done in seven years.

But most believe the Steelers won't even make it to the postseason. Oddsmakers, analytical models and commentators all generally agree - there wont be the kind of drastic improvements from the Steelers that many are hoping for in 2024.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco put it plainly - he doesn't see Russell Wilson as a viable option to start at quarterback anymore and their continued struggles finding a franchise signal caller will offset the improvements they made to the defense and offensive line.

“Yeah, I don’t think they’re gonna be very good. I think they’re gonna win seven games, and I think when you look at Russell Wilson, I don’t think he’s good anymore,” Prisco said. “I’ll be honest with you, I think his best years are behind him. It wouldn’t surprise me at some point if Justin Fields took over as the starter on this team. I think they’re gonna struggle throwing the football much like they have for the last couple of years. I do.”

It would take a minor miracle for seven wins to somehow be playoff worth in the AFC this year.

What's more, the Steelers - who don't pass Prisco's eye test - don't look good on paper either, according to NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund. As she ran her simulations for the 2024 NFL season, she had the Steelers missing the playoffs and averaging just 8.7 wins in those simulations, largely because of how tough their schedule is.

All of these sentiments are reflected in the betting odds, which accoring to FanDuel, fall against the Steelers' favor. FanDuel has the Steelers' odds to make the playoffs at +168 and missing the playoffs is at -210.

The Steelers were able to make some significant and critical improvements to their team - from the coaching staff down throughout the roster - but it won't be enough if these analysts are correct.

