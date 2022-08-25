Steelers QB Plan Not Going As Mason Rudolph Expected

PITTSBURGH -- Mason Rudolph has gradually fallen down the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart as training camp wears on. The coaching staff has become increasingly enamored with 2021 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who has vaulted up simultaneously. Meanwhile, Rudolph has been pushed out of the starting competition and into trade rumors.

In that sense, training camp has been somewhat disappointing for Rudolph, who was hoping to have been taking more snaps with the starters by this point in August.

"I try to say nothing surprises me anymore," Rudolph said. "But I think I said this previously in camp - I would have enjoyed taking more first-team reps but that didn't happen and I think I made the most of the reps I did get. That's all you can do."



Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said the quarterback competition has gone mostly according to his pre-camp plan but what that plan was is a mystery to Rudolph. He could only react to the changing circumstances and work with the chances he was given.

"We never get any heads up like 'Hey, this is what's going to happen on August 15th'," Rudolph said. "So it may not have surprised [Canada] because he knew the plan. But I think it's about how you react to the hand you've been dealt and how you overcome adversity. I think I've done that well."

Rudolph said it's been easy to shut out the external noise - whether it be comments on his play or value as a trade asset - and is instead singularly focused on putting his best foot forward. Consistent with that attitude, Rudolph said he's not burying his Steelers tenure before its died, despite the rumors that he is being shopped on the trading market.

"I think it's too soon to say. We'll see," Rudolph said. "I mean, we've got another week so I'm going to keep doing my job each and everyday and hit the field Sunday and compete. ... I'm proud of the way I competed and I'm excited about whatever the road has in store for me."

