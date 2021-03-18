GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers Still in Running to Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

It's not over until it's over. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly still in the hunt to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster.
It's not over yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly still in the mix to sign free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Right before Garafolo's news, Ian Rapoport reported that Smith-Schuster is currently in talks with the New York Jets. According to Garafolo, the Steelers "haven't closed the door" and "remain engaged in the situation the last few days." 

Smith-Schuster remains the name Steelers fans would like to see back in Pittsburgh. The former second-round pick and Pro Bowler may not have generated the buzz he was hoping to receive as the wideout market has left some big names still floating around on Thursday. 

Garafolo warns us for an exciting ending, which could end in Smith-Schuster staying in Pittsburgh. He mentioned earlier in the offseason that he'd like his legacy to remain with the Steelers, but he would seek a contract that meets his worth. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

