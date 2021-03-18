Steelers Still in Running to Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

It's not over until it's over. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly still in the hunt to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Right before Garafolo's news, Ian Rapoport reported that Smith-Schuster is currently in talks with the New York Jets. According to Garafolo, the Steelers "haven't closed the door" and "remain engaged in the situation the last few days."

Smith-Schuster remains the name Steelers fans would like to see back in Pittsburgh. The former second-round pick and Pro Bowler may not have generated the buzz he was hoping to receive as the wideout market has left some big names still floating around on Thursday.

Garafolo warns us for an exciting ending, which could end in Smith-Schuster staying in Pittsburgh. He mentioned earlier in the offseason that he'd like his legacy to remain with the Steelers, but he would seek a contract that meets his worth.

