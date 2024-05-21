Steelers Sign Former Titans RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked running back Jonathan Ward to a contract following his rookie minicamp tryout, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Ward, 26, was invited to rookie camp after going unsigned in free agency. The former Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals runner has 42 games of NFL experience under his belt and has contributors as both a running back and a special teamer during his career.
Ward stood out during minicamp, impressing Steelers' running backs coach Eddie Faulkner. With some strong pass blocking skills, Ward said Faulkner told him he has "old man hands," complimenting his ability to block.
Ward will come to OTAs and minicamp with an opportunity to make the 53-man team alongside Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson. While Pittsburgh doesn't always keep four runners, they tend to utilize a fourth when it's their best offensive/special teams option.
With Ward being able to work in the backfield and on coverage, he should get a shot to earn a place in Pittsburgh this summer.
