Former Steelers OL Takes Subtle Jab at Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor is adjusting to a new team after signing with the New England Patriots in free agency. Already, he's made the move to the left side of the line and is seeing a difference with his coaching staff - one that is much different, education wise, from his coaches of the past.
During the Patriots OTAs, Okorafor said not all of his coaches throughout his career were about teaching technique like coaches are in New England.
"He’s solid. He’s big about technique. I’ve had some coaches in the past whether it’s college or NFL, it’s just run and hit kind of deal. But he’s technique, hands, feet, everything. So far, it’s been good," Okorafor told the Boston Herald.
During his time in Pittsburgh, Okorafor worked with Mike Munchak (2018), Shaun Sarrett (2019-2020), Adrian Klemm (2021) and Pat Meyer (2022-2023) as his offensive line coaches. Despite being viewed as a left tackle coming into the league, he was forced to move to the right. Eventually, he was benched for rookie Broderick Jones for he and coaches called disciplinary reasons.
"It was just something I said," Okorafor said. "You know, just with the way the game was going last week, I said something I shouldn’t have said. Just being in year six (year), I can’t act out the way I was acting out. It was mostly that and nothing else. I don’t know what’s going to happen next week. I hope I’m going to be out there with the guys, but I don’t know, it’s not my call."
Okorafor will compete for a role within New England's offense this season while Pittsburgh moves on to Troy Fautanu. They'll hope their current offensive line coach isn't one teaching just hit people.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Interested in All-Pro WR?
- Steelers Insider Gives Interesting Look at Cam Heyward Drama
- Steelers Urged to Lock Down Justin Fields
- Former Steelers RB Steals Show in UFL Matchup
- Former Dolphins CB Perfect Fit for Steelers