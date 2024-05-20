Steelers Interested in All-Pro WR?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly reached out to All-Pro wideout and former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas, expressing some interest in having the veteran join the team in 2024.
Does it make sense? The Steelers have added a few members to their wide receiver core this offseason, but none outside of rookie Roman Wilson have made much of a splash. Still, the team finds themselves in need of more help, and maybe they could look at Thomas as an answer.
Who is the team's biggest breakout candidate in 2024? Joey Porter Jr. was named the player to watch for Pittsburgh this season, but aren't there others who could take a step forward? We'll dive into three candidates who should make a massive impact on this team this season.
And finally, what to watch for at OTAs. The Steelers are back on the field for phase one of their OTA schedule. There have been a lot of news and moves this offseason for Pittsburgh, and finally, we get to see their new team on the field together - mostly. What are we watching for?
