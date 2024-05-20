All Steelers

Steelers Interested in All-Pro WR?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty to talk about right now.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during warm
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during warm / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly reached out to All-Pro wideout and former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas, expressing some interest in having the veteran join the team in 2024.

Does it make sense? The Steelers have added a few members to their wide receiver core this offseason, but none outside of rookie Roman Wilson have made much of a splash. Still, the team finds themselves in need of more help, and maybe they could look at Thomas as an answer.

Who is the team's biggest breakout candidate in 2024? Joey Porter Jr. was named the player to watch for Pittsburgh this season, but aren't there others who could take a step forward? We'll dive into three candidates who should make a massive impact on this team this season.

And finally, what to watch for at OTAs. The Steelers are back on the field for phase one of their OTA schedule. There have been a lot of news and moves this offseason for Pittsburgh, and finally, we get to see their new team on the field together - mostly. What are we watching for?

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.