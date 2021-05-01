Steelers Select Tre Norwood in Seventh Round of 2021 NFL Draft

With their first of two seventh round picks, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Tre Norwood.

The finish line to the 2021 NFL Draft is almost near for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With their first of two seventh round selections, the Steelers drafted Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood. Upon his selection, Steelers head coach introduced him as a "Swiss Army Knife".

The 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic MVP played all 11 games for the Sooners last year, making five starts where he amassed five interceptions, tying the lead for all Big-12 defensive players.

Norwood appeared in the 2021 Senior Bowl, but had a less than impressive outing. The Steelers now grab a defensive player who is able to play either cornerback or safety, which should help his chances of making the roster.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"His eye discipline and technique cost him separation in man coverage as opponents are able to run on his feet and he misses when shooting his hands. He takes too long reading plays at the mesh point and takes false steps against play-action causing him to be out of position. Norwood projects as a potential backup in a zone heavy secondary due to his versatility and athleticism. He has to improve his tackling and physicality to contribute on special teams and make a roster."

How he fits: Based on how Norwood is able to perform at camp, he may just be at worst a depth piece in the locker room depending on James Pierre's performance. It doesn't appear Norwood would see a lot of time right away, but an impressive camp and his versatility on the defensive side of the ball may lend him to see a handful of snaps at either cornerback or safety.

