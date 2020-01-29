AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Roger Goodell: NFL Wants to Get Antonio Brown on Right Track

Noah Strackbein

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the NFL about a variety of issues during his pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday. During the event, Goodell was asked about the Antonio Brown situation and how the NFL is looking to handle his investigation and recent legal troubles. 

Goodell said the first step the league is taking is looking to help Brown off the field before discussing a potential suspension or removal from the commissioner's exempt list. 

“We want to help get him on the right track," Goodell said. "We want to work to do that. That’s the first step.”

Brown has been on the exempt list since his release from the New England Patriots in Week 2. The NFL is continuing to investigate his former trainer, Brittney Taylor's accusation of Brown sexually assaulting her. 

The former Patriot was recently released from jail after turning himself in for a warrant following charges of battery in an incident outside his Hollywood, Florida home. 

According to the police report, Brown threw a rock at the side of a moving truck after refusing to pay his bill for having his things driven from California to Florida. Brown then forced his way into the truck and assaulted the driver. 

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also recently cut ties with the receiver until he seeks consul. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Steelers RB James Conner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome Bettis, shares his thoughts on James Conner.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Could Find Interior Line Help From SEC

Whether it be LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry or Kentucky's Logan Stenberg, the Steelers may look towards the SEC for their future in the offensive interior.

Donnie Druin

Strackbein Mailbag: Will Hines Ward Ever Get into the Hall of Fame? Is Dez Bryant an Option, and More

From the Hall of Fame to Defensive Player of the Year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a busy week ahead of them.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Don't Have Options Outside of In-House Quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation isn't changing.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Show Love in Remembering Kobe Bryant

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers used their social platform to pay respects to Kobe Bryant.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Court Ordered to Complete Drug and Alcohol Screenings, Mental Health Evaluation

Antonio Brown will be released from jail after turning himself in late Thursday night.

Noah Strackbein

by

Fairviewcafe

Dez Bryant Hints at Steelers as one of Three 'Dream' Teams

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant listed the Steelers as one of three potential teams he would like to play for.

Donnie Druin

Antonio Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Files for Sole Custody of Their Three Children

Antonio Brown's ex-girlfriend is seeking sole custody of their three children.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers Offseason Predictions

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make these three moves over the offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Arrest Warrant Issued for Antonio Brown in Battery Case

Antonio Brown has an arrest warrant out for him in Hollywood, Florida.

Noah Strackbein