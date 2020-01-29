Roger Goodell: NFL Wants to Get Antonio Brown on Right Track

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the NFL about a variety of issues during his pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday. During the event, Goodell was asked about the Antonio Brown situation and how the NFL is looking to handle his investigation and recent legal troubles.

Goodell said the first step the league is taking is looking to help Brown off the field before discussing a potential suspension or removal from the commissioner's exempt list.

“We want to help get him on the right track," Goodell said. "We want to work to do that. That’s the first step.”

Brown has been on the exempt list since his release from the New England Patriots in Week 2. The NFL is continuing to investigate his former trainer, Brittney Taylor's accusation of Brown sexually assaulting her.

The former Patriot was recently released from jail after turning himself in for a warrant following charges of battery in an incident outside his Hollywood, Florida home.

According to the police report, Brown threw a rock at the side of a moving truck after refusing to pay his bill for having his things driven from California to Florida. Brown then forced his way into the truck and assaulted the driver.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also recently cut ties with the receiver until he seeks consul.

