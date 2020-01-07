SteelerMaven
Steelers Not Expected to Make Change at Offensive Coordinator

Noah Strackbein

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, news circulating through the Steelers facility is that the team is not expected to make a change at offensive coordinator this offseason. Randy Fichtner enters his final year of his contract in 2020 and is reportedly going to receive his final year before the team makes a decision on the future. 

The Steelers offense dealt with a number of injuries during the 2019 season including losing Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2. James Conner only competed in 10 games for the Steelers and JuJu Smith-Schuster missed four weeks with a knee injury. 

Probably the team's biggest scapegoat of the year, Fichtner could've been a candidate for replacement after Pittsburgh failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year. 

Mason Rudolph's lack of success in his first starting role wasn't a helpful addition to Fichtner's season but with Roethlisberger hopeful to return and the team likely looking to add offensive depth in the offseason, their offensive coordinator will get one more chance. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers could be looking to add more position coaches this spring as well. Highlighted by a quarterback coach, Tomlin didn't rule out any position not seeking more help in 2020. 

"In terms of a division of labor from a staff standpoint, a quarterbacks coach being one of them, that is things that I evaluate as I assess the staff and how we worked and the type of foundation we need to lay as we move forward to 2020," Tomlin said las week. "I am not opposed to that thought process, that discussion, that exploration. No doubt."

The Steelers failed to score more than 10 points in their final three games of the season, losing all three and eventually missing the postseason. 

