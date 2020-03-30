Will the Steelers Make the 2020 Postseason? Odds Say Yes

PITTSBURGH -- Two years without a playoff birth have been a struggle for the Steelers and their fans. From injuries to division rival emergences, Pittsburgh has dealt with factors leaving them watching the postseason from home.

So, what about 2020?

Well, with the returning Ben Roethlisberger - who's throwing without pain for the first time in years - and a high-quality free agency behind them, Pittsburgh looks to regain some competition in the AFC North.

Still, the odds are with them heading into the (hopeful) season. Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers have a -180 (5/8) prediction to regain a place in the postseason, according to BetOnline.ag.

Through free agency, the Steelers have signed tight end Eric Ebron, fullback Derek Watt, guard Stefen Wisniewski, and five XFL players.

It's an uphill climb having to bounce back from a number of 2019 injuries and an improving AFC. Overcoming back-to-back AFC North champions, the Baltimore Ravens won't be an easy task, either.

The Ravens are the only other team in the AFC North favored to make the postseason. The reigning conference regular season winners have 1/10 odds to return to the playoffs for the third straight season.

As for the rest of the North, the Cleveland Browns sit with +120 (6/5) odds for a postseason birth. After a less than impressive 2019 season, Cleveland is improving, but their struggles are yet to be ignored until proven otherwise.

The Cincinnati Bengals have a long haul before returning to the playoffs with +800 (8/1) odds. Even with expected No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow anticipated to lead the team in 2020, Cincy isn't a threat for many AFC teams prior to the season.

