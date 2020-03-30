AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Will the Steelers Make the 2020 Postseason? Odds Say Yes

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Two years without a playoff birth have been a struggle for the Steelers and their fans. From injuries to division rival emergences, Pittsburgh has dealt with factors leaving them watching the postseason from home. 

So, what about 2020? 

Well, with the returning Ben Roethlisberger - who's throwing without pain for the first time in years - and a high-quality free agency behind them, Pittsburgh looks to regain some competition in the AFC North. 

Still, the odds are with them heading into the (hopeful) season. Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers have a -180 (5/8) prediction to regain a place in the postseason, according to BetOnline.ag. 

Through free agency, the Steelers have signed tight end Eric Ebron, fullback Derek Watt, guard Stefen Wisniewski, and five XFL players.

It's an uphill climb having to bounce back from a number of 2019 injuries and an improving AFC. Overcoming back-to-back AFC North champions, the Baltimore Ravens won't be an easy task, either. 

The Ravens are the only other team in the AFC North favored to make the postseason. The reigning conference regular season winners have 1/10 odds to return to the playoffs for the third straight season. 

As for the rest of the North, the Cleveland Browns sit with +120 (6/5) odds for a postseason birth. After a less than impressive 2019 season, Cleveland is improving, but their struggles are yet to be ignored until proven otherwise. 

The Cincinnati Bengals have a long haul before returning to the playoffs with +800 (8/1) odds. Even with expected No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow anticipated to lead the team in 2020, Cincy isn't a threat for many AFC teams prior to the season.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Calls Out Julio Jones, Steve Nelson Responds

Antonio Brown isn't attacking the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media this time, but a current member of the team is putting his two cents in.

Noah Strackbein

by

ScottKennedy

Steelers Announce Signings of Three XFL Players, Add DE Dewayne Hendrix

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now agreed to sign five XFL players, making three official.

Noah Strackbein

Druin NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Trades Shake Draft Board, Receivers and Offensive Tackles Streak Early

Nearly a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, get a glance at who goes where in the first round.

Donnie Druin

Around the 412: Steelers Off-SZN

The Pittsburgh Steelers are transitioning from free agency to the 2020 NFL Draft, and so far, have done almost everything right.

Around The 412

by

Jenn72

NBC Sports' 'Football Week in America' to Air Two Classic Steelers Games

As the world waits for the return of sports, NBC is bringing a blast from the past to all Pittsburgh Steelers fans' televisions.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Biggest Gaps Remain on Defense

As the NFL Draft approaches and free agency calms down, the Pittsburgh Steelers have glaring gaps they still need to address.

Noah Strackbein

by

WCB

SI Big Board: Prospects 40-31 Who Fit With the Steelers

As the NFL Draft approached, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer and closer to a completed big board.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers 3 Biggest Draft Needs

The Pittsburgh Steelers added more than believed possible in free agency and now turn attention to the NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Salary Cap Situation Following Watt, Ebron, Wisniewski Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain under the salary cap as they near the end of their free agency tenure.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign XFL Long Snapper Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a familiar face, diving back into XFL free agency for their fourth signing.

Noah Strackbein