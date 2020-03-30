AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Announce Signings of Three XFL Players, Add DE Dewayne Hendrix

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers made three XFL signings official, including the addition of defensive end Dewayne Hendrix. The team also announced one-year deals for safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker Christian Kuntz. Hendrix deal is also one-year.

Hendrix played the later-half of his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh, recording 50 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the Panthers in 25 games. 

Before the XFL, Hendrix spent time on the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears practice squads. In just five games with the St. Louis Battlehawks, he recorded four tackles and a sack. 

At 6'3, 275-pounds, Hendrix could transition to outside linebacker for the Steelers. Resembling the structure of Bud Dupree, the move could allow Hendrix to compete for the backup role this summer. 

Pittsburgh also made the signings of long snapper/linebacker Chrisitan Kuntz official. A Duquesne graduate, Kuntz spent the 2019 training camp with the Steelers before heading to the XFL.

A three-time All-American, Kuntz has been through summers with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Finally, the Steelers added safety depth with the signing of Tyree Kinnel. Kinnel tallied 17 tackles with the DC Defenders in 2020. Before his spring league action, the safety was a defensive captain at the University of Michigan. 

Pittsburgh has now signed and agreed to terms with five XFL players, bringing on defensive end Cavon Walker and offensive tackle Jarron Jones, last week.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Calls Out Julio Jones, Steve Nelson Responds

Antonio Brown isn't attacking the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media this time, but a current member of the team is putting his two cents in.

Noah Strackbein

by

ScottKennedy

Druin NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Trades Shake Draft Board, Receivers and Offensive Tackles Streak Early

Nearly a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, get a glance at who goes where in the first round.

Donnie Druin

Around the 412: Steelers Off-SZN

The Pittsburgh Steelers are transitioning from free agency to the 2020 NFL Draft, and so far, have done almost everything right.

Around The 412

by

Jenn72

NBC Sports' 'Football Week in America' to Air Two Classic Steelers Games

As the world waits for the return of sports, NBC is bringing a blast from the past to all Pittsburgh Steelers fans' televisions.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Biggest Gaps Remain on Defense

As the NFL Draft approaches and free agency calms down, the Pittsburgh Steelers have glaring gaps they still need to address.

Noah Strackbein

by

WCB

SI Big Board: Prospects 40-31 Who Fit With the Steelers

As the NFL Draft approached, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting closer and closer to a completed big board.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers 3 Biggest Draft Needs

The Pittsburgh Steelers added more than believed possible in free agency and now turn attention to the NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Salary Cap Situation Following Watt, Ebron, Wisniewski Signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain under the salary cap as they near the end of their free agency tenure.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign XFL Long Snapper Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh Steelers add a familiar face, diving back into XFL free agency for their fourth signing.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Avoid Michael Brockers as Ravens Pull Back on Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have to deal with Michael Brockers twice a year after the Baltimore Ravens decided to terminate negotiations with the defensive lineman.

Noah Strackbein