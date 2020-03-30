Steelers Announce Signings of Three XFL Players, Add DE Dewayne Hendrix

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers made three XFL signings official, including the addition of defensive end Dewayne Hendrix. The team also announced one-year deals for safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker Christian Kuntz. Hendrix deal is also one-year.

Hendrix played the later-half of his college ball at the University of Pittsburgh, recording 50 tackles and 7.5 sacks for the Panthers in 25 games.

Before the XFL, Hendrix spent time on the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears practice squads. In just five games with the St. Louis Battlehawks, he recorded four tackles and a sack.

At 6'3, 275-pounds, Hendrix could transition to outside linebacker for the Steelers. Resembling the structure of Bud Dupree, the move could allow Hendrix to compete for the backup role this summer.

Pittsburgh also made the signings of long snapper/linebacker Chrisitan Kuntz official. A Duquesne graduate, Kuntz spent the 2019 training camp with the Steelers before heading to the XFL.

A three-time All-American, Kuntz has been through summers with the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Finally, the Steelers added safety depth with the signing of Tyree Kinnel. Kinnel tallied 17 tackles with the DC Defenders in 2020. Before his spring league action, the safety was a defensive captain at the University of Michigan.

Pittsburgh has now signed and agreed to terms with five XFL players, bringing on defensive end Cavon Walker and offensive tackle Jarron Jones, last week.

