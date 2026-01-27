Alabama QB is Name to Watch for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as their next head coach because they believe he keeps their winning culture alive, and that he's a great candidate to develop their next franchise quarterback.

"He is someone who has a longer track record than many of the other candidates, a winning track record," Team President Art Rooney II told Steelers.com about McCarthy. "He's been a winner everywhere he's been. Probably just as important for our purposes, the quarterbacks that he's worked with have all been very successful. So he has a proven track record of developing top flight quarterbacks. Those are the things that maybe stick out the most."

Right now, Will Howard is the in-house name to watch for the Steelers, but he's not the only option they'll consider. With the 2026 NFL Draft ahead, that's the next option for a young, promising QB, and Pittsburgh is now the team to watch for one first-round option.

Ty Simpson declared for the NFL Draft early, leaving Alabama to head to the pros and pursue his dream of playing in the National Football League. Outside of Fernando Mendoza being nearly a lock for the first overall pick, Simpson doesn't have much competition as a first-round option, and should be the second or third quarterback taken off the board.

It's not as much a matter of when but to who he will be drafted. Teams like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns need quarterbacks, but so do the Steelers. With the 21st pick, they may actually get a shot at Simpson, and don't be surprised if they take it.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steelers Want to Find Their Next Franchise QB

As much as they're leaving the door open for Aaron Rodgers to return, and as much as McCarthy likes Howard, the Steelers have wanted to find their next franchise quarterback in the draft for some time.

It's why they didn't trade for a high-priced wide receiver at the trade deadline. And with limited options in this year's draft, they will be very narrowed in to selection options, with Simpson leading that list.

During his one year as a starter, Simpson completed 64% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's a capable runner who many believe has a lot of potential to add to his game as he continues to develop.

Seems like the exact player McCarthy landed the job to work with.

It's very early in the process, but make Simpson the first name to watch for the Steelers after the McCarthy hire. And if his draft process goes well, he may remain that name to watch on draft night.

