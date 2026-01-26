Will Howard Might Actually Get Shot as Steelers QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are thrilled about the hire of Mike McCarthy as their next head coach. Maybe the fanbase didn't take it as smoothly as the organization hoped, but Team President Art Rooney II sees the upside, and a lot of that is centered around the quarterback position.

"He is someone who has a longer track record than many of the other candidates, a winning track record," Rooney told Steelers.com's Bob Labriola. "He's been a winner everywhere he's been. Probably just as important for our purposes, the quarterbacks that he's worked with have all been very successful. So he has a proven track record of developing top flight quarterbacks. Those are the things that maybe stick out the most."

Right now, Aaron Rodgers has a shot to come back for 2026 and be the team's QB1 in the fall. Rooney left the door open for that to happen, and having Rodgers' former head coach certainly helps the cause.

But what caught many people's attention about McCarthy and Rooney's excitement for the future is second-year QB Will Howard, and McCarthy's optimism about him.

"He likes Will Howard, thinks Will has tremendous upside and is looking forward to working with him," Rooney said. "Obviously feels like Mason can be a contributor. We'll have to sit down and discuss where Aaron is, if he decides to come back, and whether that all makes sense. I think Mike was very comfortable with the quarterback room and the possibilities with the quarterback room. In particular, the fact we have a young quarterback on the roster in whom he sees some upside."

Maybe Howard Has a Chance

It was tough to imagine Howard as the Steelers starting quarterback at any moment during his career. As a sixth-round pick, the chances of him breaking the mold and becoming a franchise quarterback were - and still are - slim. However, McCarthy may want to test the waters.

Pittsburgh Steelers

With a track record that includes names like Rodgers, Dak Prescott and Joe Montana, McCarthy has helped develop some of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

Now, he gets a shot to develop Howard, and may have Rodgers for a second season to help teach him as well.

So, it won't be in 2026, most likely, but Howard could be on track to eventually become Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. And there's a chance that the sixth-round pick out of Ohio State is the passer to finally end the cycle of veteran QBs moving through the Steelers organization.

